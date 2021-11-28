Dekko Isho is a Bangladesh family business that brings together a large holding company in key industrial sectors of the country's economy, such as textiles, furniture and paint manufacturing. The conversion towards a more sustainable, technical and humane model has led them to redefine the keys to their mother brand.
Starting from the three circles that made up their old visual identity and that represented the union of the three generations within the company, the redesign proposes the continuation of this concept, but through greater dynamism with flexible graphics and greater color pregnancies, based on the pride the company put on their Bengali roots.
The graphic flexibility is given by a system in which three rings acquire different compositions within a positional scheme. Each brand application displays a different logo under a strict system that at no time makes you lose brand recognition, and that reflects dynamism and unity in equal parts. A brand that is involved in digital and audiovisual environments must be a brand in which movement is part of its DNA.