Taresso Xmas Cups

Jingle Origins





Imagine a village somewhere in one of the most scattered corners of earth, where no human of the Western world has ever set foot in. This is a place that can sense your deepest fantasies and transform you into what you desire the most. We got lost and we found our way there. And you may not believe us, but we saw it.





We saw people that are filled with decorations and lights that can make them shine through the longest nights of the year.





Believe us when we are saying that there were people looking like fierce creatures, putting all their problems into oblivion and living the moment as if they were wild animals.





No, it’s true. There were women eating all the melomakarona and kourabiedes that were coming their way without thinking about the calories or all these empty wellness rules.





You don’t think we are crazy, right? Because we promise that we saw creatures with little clouds snowing over the icy ski resort that there was in place of their head, living the dream of a white Christmas.





All of this may seem childish, but we’ve experienced it. And we showcased it through imaginative illustrations on the Taresso Artisan Coffee Roasters' Christmas cups; highlighting the magic that lies within us, and these days it can find its way out and be expressed. In that way, we recommend to all coffee enthusiasts to live an experience – just like the pleasure they get from their favourite coffee variety.







