TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
InkBit - An 8Bit October
Yat Fung Leung
Behance.net
3D 3d modeling after effects CGI cinema 4d inktober pixel redshift Render
3D 3d modeling after effects CGI cinema 4d inktober pixel redshift Render
For Inktober, I decided to stream my process while I was making posts a few times a week.This is a fun mix of a compilation and a breakdown of that month-long project.

Image may contain: screenshot, cartoon and art
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, illustration and cartoon
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
Exploring this new style was such an adventure, and sharing it to the world live was kinda daunting but incredibly liberating. In the end it manifested a style that I am super comfortable with, and not too common I think in terms of the mix of pixel art and 3D animation.
Image may contain: screenshot and stationary
Image may contain: outdoor, sky and bird
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, screenshot and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and art
Image may contain: art, sketch and drawing
Image may contain: light and screenshot
Hope yall enjoyed this project! I know I did making it LOL

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/yattytheman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yattytheman
Twitter: https://twitter.com/yattytheman
Twitch:https://www.twitch.tv/yattytheman


InkBit - An 8Bit October
414
2.1k
11
Published:
user's avatar
Yat Fung Leung

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Yat Fung Leung
    London, United Kingdom

    InkBit - An 8Bit October

    414
    2.1k
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields