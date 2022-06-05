InkBit - An 8Bit October

For Inktober, I decided to stream my process while I was making posts a few times a week.This is a fun mix of a compilation and a breakdown of that month-long project.
Exploring this new style was such an adventure, and sharing it to the world live was kinda daunting but incredibly liberating. In the end it manifested a style that I am super comfortable with, and not too common I think in terms of the mix of pixel art and 3D animation.
Hope yall enjoyed this project! I know I did making it LOL
