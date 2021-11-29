Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
"Ojas Oneness Story" Ebook
Thanh Soledas
"The story of a transformational journey of a visionary artist who truly believes in Oneness Consciousness, a spiritual master of the new age who carries the message of an unlimited life." 

On November 20, 2020 I attended a very interesting festival organized by Master Ojas Oneness and Diviners organization. Since then, there have been special opportunities that have come to me. This book is one of those things - The book made for the Diviners Fest on November 20, 2021.​​​​​​​
Ojas Oneness is an awakened artist, determined in utilizing the energy from art and meditation for the healing process and to activate Consciousness. Master Ojas Oneness's journey to discover the power of art and this spiritual realm began on the twentieth of November, 1988 in India, which is his birthplace and also where the name Srikanth Mangaraju was written down in black and white.
Childhood
A dream to become A Hollywood actor
Pursuing the acting dream
The journey to Meditation
His journey of becoming a spiritual teacher
Unexpected moment: a message from a parallel world (2008)
The journey to the Himalayas
"The true Adventure will help you realize your true self."
Way back home
Change his name, master his life
The blessings from his beloved mother
The establishment of Diviners Organization
His message to the world
Ojas Oneness - Living proof of the power of the TransformingArt
 TransformingArt: analysis and application
The blessings from his beloved mother - Color detailing process
TransformingArt - Color detailing process
"We hope that you will be inspired by the "The extraordinary journey of an ordinary man" by Master Ojas Oneness so that you can commence your transformation to live a fulfilled life. In this book, you will find simple formulas to change your life in a minute provided that you are ready for it and set your mind on practising." - From Diviners team with Love & Light!

@diviners                Website         Facebook
@thanhsoledas       Facebook      Instagram


    Thanh Soledas
