"Ojas Oneness Story" Ebook

"The story of a transformational journey of a visionary artist who truly believes in Oneness Consciousness, a spiritual master of the new age who carries the message of an unlimited life."
On November 20, 2020 I attended a very interesting festival organized by Master Ojas Oneness and Diviners organization. Since then, there have been special opportunities that have come to me. This book is one of those things - The book made for the Diviners Fest on November 20, 2021.
"We hope that you will be inspired by the "The extraordinary journey of an ordinary man" by Master Ojas Oneness so that you can commence your transformation to live a fulfilled life. In this book, you will find simple formulas to change your life in a minute provided that you are ready for it and set your mind on practising." - From Diviners team with Love & Light!