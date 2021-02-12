Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
A tribute to House of Gucci
Charis Tsevis
Behance.net
A tribute to House of Gucci
Gucci, for more than 100 year they are defining elegance and - as the Italians are saying - finezza. For someone who studied in Milan and loves the capital of Lombardy as his second homeland, it was impossible to see the film on Gucci and not being inspired. Then there so many more legends in this film. Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek but also Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, David Leto, Adam Driver. Last but not least the great Ridley Scott.
So these are 7 experimental portraits I created for the main characters of the movie. I have used parts of Gucci products from their latest collection. 
Just to clarify, this is a fan work. Not affiliated in any way with Gucci, the production company of House of Gucci movie, or anyone else. Credit should obviously go to photographers, art directors, fashion designers and everyone created the film but also the amazing Gucci pieces.
Grazie!


The artworks:
Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani.
Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci.
Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci.
Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.
Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma.
Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci.
Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani.
Some details:
Many thanks to all the photographers, art directors, fashion designers, stylists and creatives of any king at Gucci and the House of Gucci movie for having creating these amazing objects and styles.
