THE WOOLMARK COMPANY - MERINO WOOL PROCESSING
In a classical explanatory film we get up close and personal with processing Merino Wool from sheep to garment. Here's a few highlights from the film. If you want to see the whole piece, you can find it on Woolmarks "About Wool" page.
EPISODE 1 / SCOURING & CARDING
Cleaning the wool, which is actually a clump of Houdini simulated hair with added air bubble simulations and a bit of fluid smoke to wash out those dirty bits.
EPISODE 2 / GILLING, COMBING, DRAWING & SPINNING
Putting the wool fibres through all kinds of rotating, turning and spinning machinery to turn them into actual yarns you can use.
EPISODE 3 / KNITTING
Taking those yars and figuring out the setups to knit (flatbed, 3d or circular) or weave them into textiles ready for further refinemend.
EPISODE 4 / DYEING
Dye to die for! Can be done at all stages of the process and makes sure we're living a colorfull life.
EPISODE 5 / FINISHING
Washing, cleaning, pressing and ironing to create that soft and fluffy jersey that will be our instant favourite.
AND FINALLY / THE LOGO ANIMATION
CREDITS
Client: The Woolmark Company
Creative Director: Mitchell Oakley Smith, TWC
Program Manager: Kelly McAvoy, TWC
Project Coordinator: Ben Madgwick, TWC
Technical Consultant: Roy Kettlewell, Kettlewell Consulting - with Special Thanks
@ Aixsponza:
Creative Director: Christian Tyroller
Producer: Nicholas Vodicka
3D Artist: Jens Kindler
VFX: Marcel Dolschon, Lukas Eberle, Niclas Schlapmann, Alvaro Moreira
Music & Sounddesign: Michael Fakesch, Designing Sounds