THE113 - Your creative advantage





Meet THE113, end-to-end creative agency that makes products fly off the digital shelves. State-of-the-art studio and multidisciplinary creative team are ready to take Amazon business to the next level.





The visual strategy was based on movement and a film frame theme. We used an offset to a dynamic sign. This procedure refers to the video / photo sessions carried out by The113 and also illustrates the brand's ability to adapt to the upcoming challenges.







Scope of work:

‣ Target group analysis

‣ Redesign logo

‣ Visual strategy

‣ Brandbook

‣ Design of identification elements

‣ Animations

‣ Website





Credits:

Mateusz Pałka - Creative director

Przemysław Zięba - Logo design, visual strategy, web design, animations











