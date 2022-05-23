SymbolStudio©
THE113 - Your creative advantage
Meet THE113, end-to-end creative agency that makes products fly off the digital shelves. State-of-the-art studio and multidisciplinary creative team are ready to take Amazon business to the next level.
The visual strategy was based on movement and a film frame theme. We used an offset to a dynamic sign. This procedure refers to the video / photo sessions carried out by The113 and also illustrates the brand's ability to adapt to the upcoming challenges.
Scope of work:
‣ Target group analysis
‣ Redesign logo
‣ Visual strategy
‣ Brandbook
‣ Design of identification elements
‣ Animations
‣ Website
Credits:
Mateusz Pałka - Creative director
Przemysław Zięba - Logo design, visual strategy, web design, animations