THE113 - Your creative advantage.
SymbolStudio©

www.symbolstudio.pl

__


THE113 - Your creative advantage

Meet THE113, end-to-end creative agency that makes products fly off the digital shelves. State-of-the-art studio and multidisciplinary creative team are ready to take Amazon business to the next level.

The visual strategy was based on movement and a film frame theme. We used an offset to a dynamic sign. This procedure refers to the video / photo sessions carried out by The113 and also illustrates the brand's ability to adapt to the upcoming challenges.

Scope of work: 
‣ Target group analysis 
‣ Redesign logo 
‣ Visual strategy 
‣ Brandbook 
‣ Design of identification elements 
‣ Animations 
‣ Website

Credits:
Mateusz Pałka - Creative director
Przemysław Zięba - Logo design, visual strategy, web design, animations



