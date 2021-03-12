Nomen Nescio, Visual Identity/Corporate Font (2021)

The Nomen Nescio Icon System





The Nomen Nescio Care Guideline Icon Set is defined by basic graphical elements placed on a simple 20 × 20 cm grid (with an additional 4 cm bleed area). Square, circle and triangle shapes organised within a rigid structure guarantee maximum legibility of icons in all sizes.





The developed graphical language for Nomen Nescio’s iconset follows the same concept as Nomen Nescio's branding — an engineered language maximally distilled to the absolute minimum — contemporary and timeless at the same time.





In order to maintain a minimalist aesthetic the entire set consisting of 44 icons is available in two different stroke sizes. This way the thinner versions based on a 10 units stroke size used in large sizes compares well with the 20 units stroke based set used for smaller applications.





A total of 96 icons incorporated in the brand typeset accessible in appropriate size at anytime makes Nomen Nescio™ Pro Regular an invaluable tool for brand building and communication.



