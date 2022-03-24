About the project

There is a particular strength in women going through menopause. They have the ability to withstand the toughest conditions - conditions that can dramatically affect them physically and emotionally. Added to this are taboos in society, a lack of education, misinformation about treatments and uncertainty in doctors. This can lead many of the roughly 4m women in Australia going through menopause right now to not seek treatment. This in turn can lead to years if not decades of unnecessary struggle.





This is why we created Juniper — a new, Australian based menopause telehealth clinic. By connecting women to specialist doctors online, it offers modern, effective medical treatments. It aims to support and educate women on their personal journey through menopause, so they can feel empowered to enjoy what can now be the best years of their lives.





The brand and name we chose for Juniper is inspired by inherent qualities of an evergreen plant — resilience, strength, determination. It's grounded yet delicate, strong but vulnerable, reflecting the character of the many women we heard from when building this business. We use bright, positive imagery paired with natural colours and considered typography. Our illustrations set has both icons inspired by hardy Australian flora to reference the key menopause symptoms, as well as a set of hand drawn female figures to celebrate all types of bodies. The identity is tied together with a light design system, using dots (or berries as we call them) to pull out key information about a product, person or offer and create an identity grounded in clear information.















