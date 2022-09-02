Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Obakki
OBAKKI
Architectural Packaging Suite Design

Climate action focussed packaging custom designed to house handcrafted goods
made by artisans from every corner of the globe. 
Obakki partners with artisans around the world to curate their collection of modern lifestyle goods. Their products are made by artisans in small batches and built on a foundation of sustainable partnerships. We created a plastic free packaging suite that reflects the sustainability and artisanal quality that define Obakki.
A custom set of boxes and inserts was designed to house the full spectrum of Obakki’s product offering. The warm materiality of the millboard packaging was selected to reflect the artisanal, hand-made quality of the products held within. Millboard is a by-product of paper production, making use of a material that would otherwise become waste. The custom engineered inserts inside each box create a platform to display the products, creating an elevated unboxing experience while reducing standard packaging plastic and foam. The box is adorned with a deep blind deboss and white foiled text. Insert cards created with a rich, tactile card stock are tucked inside each box and showcase key product information. The boxes can be kept and reused to store precious home goods and jewelry, or recycled with ease to close the loop — from paper waste to second life and repeat.
Using waste streams for new packaging solutions is front of mind for our design team. Inspired by the integrity of traditional rigid box structure, we stripped away the standard printed wrapped paper coating to expose mill board, a by-product of paper manufacturing. Strong, subtle, human in touch, and honest in appearance — millboard has a humble beauty.
Packaging Suite Design @arithmeticcreative
Photography, Gabriel Cabrera

Designed in Vancouver, Canada by arithmetic
Client, Obakki
    Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

