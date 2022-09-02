A custom set of boxes and inserts was designed to house the full spectrum of Obakki’s product offering. The warm materiality of the millboard packaging was selected to reflect the artisanal, hand-made quality of the products held within. Millboard is a by-product of paper production, making use of a material that would otherwise become waste. The custom engineered inserts inside each box create a platform to display the products, creating an elevated unboxing experience while reducing standard packaging plastic and foam. The box is adorned with a deep blind deboss and white foiled text. Insert cards created with a rich, tactile card stock are tucked inside each box and showcase key product information. The boxes can be kept and reused to store precious home goods and jewelry, or recycled with ease to close the loop — from paper waste to second life and repeat.