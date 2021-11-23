55th Karlovy Vary IFF
2021
Designer: Jakub Spurný, Aleš Najbrt
Cooperation: Zdeněk Trinkewitz (animation)
Font: Neue Haas Grotesk
Type: Festival, Brand, Program, Poster
The visual of the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival follows the black and white typographic games with numbers and visibility that have characterized the graphics of the festival for the last two years. After the long wait, some spectators swore the poster gave them the big eye, but we can’t entirely see eye to eye about that with them. We’re just glad to be back in the dark of the theatre together.