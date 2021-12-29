Magnum - Taste the Pleasures of the World

Magnum released different flavours inspired by 4 destinations:
Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Tahiti and New York.
That’s why we created four posters and four animated short films that helps to reinforce that feeling
Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Tahiti and New York.
That’s why we created four posters and four animated short films that helps to reinforce that feeling
of traveling through these cities and countries.
Each of them with its own personality, heritage and history.
Enjoy.
· T E A M ·
Client: MAGNUM
Agency: LOLA MullenLowe
Agency: LOLA MullenLowe
Production: Antiestático
Direction: Lucas Borrás
Dir Asst.: Vincenzo Lodigiani
Illustration: Jorge Artola
Producer: Marcos Mariani
Direction: Lucas Borrás
Dir Asst.: Vincenzo Lodigiani
Illustration: Jorge Artola
Producer: Marcos Mariani
Style Frames: Alberto Miranda
Animation Team: SMOG
Animation Team: SMOG