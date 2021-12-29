Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Magnum - Taste the Pleasures of the World
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Magnum released different flavours inspired by 4 destinations:
Las Vegas, Amsterdam, Tahiti and New York.
That’s why we created four posters and four animated short films that helps to reinforce that feeling 
of traveling through these cities and countries. 

Each of them with its own personality, heritage and history.
Enjoy.


· T E A M ·
Client: MAGNUM
Agency: LOLA MullenLowe
Production: Antiestático
Direction: Lucas Borrás
Dir Asst.: Vincenzo Lodigiani
Illustration: Jorge Artola
Producer: Marcos Mariani
Style Frames: Alberto Miranda
Animation Team: SMOG
