Served Store — Visual Identity
Sylvan Hillebrand
Behance.net
brand identity branding graphic Logo Design poster print store typography visual identity identity

Served Store - Visual Identity

Amsterdam based secondhand store Served was looking for a sophisticated identity that uses simplicity to highlight products and is stripped back by any unnecessary elements. They offer a selection of garments and accessories, varying from vintage to deadstock streetwear, and from exclusive sneakers to high-end clothing. A side hustle out of passion for clothing, products and brands that represents them and their taste. Putting care and thought in their curation and service is something they believes is essential in the already saturated online secondhand market and like to offer a more sustainable way to shop.
​​​​​​​
Curated in Amsterdam, served worldwide.

