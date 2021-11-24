*Designed by Alex Dang
~ Photo by Geno Korner
OMW is not "On My Way" as you normally think, but a new term for youngsters to shout for their pets: "Oh Meow Woof". This is also the name of a new pet store in town built by a team of young artists to worship all pets' beauty. Honestly, they concentrate on fulfilling the needs of dog - cat's owners, but will not say no to help any lovely species out there. We offer not only a variety of animal supplies and pet accessories including food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, cat litter, cages… but also a new vibe of pet worshippers - powerful, young, and energetic.
Oh Meow Woof. Let's shout it out loud and contribute to the revolution of pets to rule the world.
*Concept
It was a hard mission to promote the brand's rebellious - energetic characters and to gather strong captivations from the Gen-Z pet lover community. OMW desires to spread out their manifesto "Support Pet Revolution" and define a new way of nurturing pets - Go with their wild. Therefore, I have employed eye-catchy communicative visual languages to present OMW - a dedicated animal spokesperson and convey the concept of "An Adorable team of Rule Breakers".
Generally speaking, people probably know that the logo is a graphic representation of a business. That's why the OMW logo has to be 'living'. Each brand name's letter demonstrates the intermediate stage of living, with rounded curves and customized letterforms. The googly eyes also bring lives to the logotype, reproduce the animal sights and declare funny user interactions.
*Visualization
In every application, the logotype paired with googly eyes created a party of imaginary friends for your furry family members. This effect also invites people to react with and give OMW's products more viral attention. Furthermore, you don't bring home a single physical item from our store but a team of blinking cute animals.
In concert with the above graphic treatments, colorful dog/cat illustrations portray the daily life and secret stories of our four-footed friends. These drawings sneak in everywhere and await to surprise you from the hidden corners of a perforated box, a folded brochure, or even inside your shopping bag. Are you ready to find them? Check out OMW products now.
*Effects
Both cats and dogs love scratching papers and everything. Are they are naughty and don't know what it will cause? Perhaps that is only their instinct and hidden wild as freely animals. We don't set cages for us, but them. So why not let them break the rules, for just a few seconds, to scratch and tear OMW printing applications?
Consequently, the act of tearing off is used for both prints and typography treatments, to reveal the unexpectable nature of lovely pets, close to their original animal instinct. OMW also invite us to join the play with perforated packaging and shopping bag. Tear it with your nails. Why not?
*Messages
The black and beige primary color palettes certainly set up the playground, ready for colored illustrative dogs and cats. In an internal experiment, we found out that our cats and dogs get lured by googly eyes. Some of them slightly freaked out when some started to tear the collateral insanely. Yeah, that is why we call them Rule-breakers.
Don't hold your breath and surprise, but join the fight and stay wild with your adorable monsters. Oh Meow Woof.