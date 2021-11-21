反对阐释-Against interpretation













《反对阐释》

-

当人们面对艺术时，总是迫不及待的想要了解背后的含义。强烈的深层挖掘欲望反而让人们忽略了感官体验。 事实上，艺术是直觉产物，艺术的价值就是艺术本身，艺术并没有义务解释自身的合理性和含义。

恢复我们的感觉，强化感官，艺术的直觉感受才是其存在的意义。











《Against interpretation》



-

When people enjoy art, they are eager to figure out the ideas it delivers. The urge to delve deeper makes them ignore their sensory experience. In fact, art is the product of intuition. The value of art lies in art itself. It does not need to justify its existence and explain what it signifies.

Restore our senses and strengthen them to appreciate the beauty of art, as intuitive feelings make art what it is.













