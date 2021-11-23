



Resonante is an agency that focuses on strategic communication. For them, a people-based perspective is crucial for their work and that has let them develop different areas: branding, communication and marketing.

Our concept is based on presenting Resonante as a company with analog roots present in a digital world. For the development of the graphic proposal, we were inspired by the analogous from organic and minimalist figures that evoke the trace left by the brand's work. A brand that breaks with rigidity and symmetry and shows its most human side. Clean, easy-to-read typeface was used to contrast with the abstraction of the illustrations.





Resonante, comunicación y emoción.





Art Direction: Futura

Photography: Futura