Vlisco Garden
Vlisco is a Dutch company that has been designing and manufacturing high-quality fabrics inspired by Africa since 1846.
Their astonishing designs full of colors and delightful details were the inspiration for the trilogy “Garden”.
A special place where everything is possible. The fabrics are in their natural habitat, floating and interacting with the environment. We are just observers of their beauty and majestic.
/GARDEN
Chapter 1: Garden
Welcome you to discover the wonderful and secret place where Vlisco fabrics live.
The day is beginning and the creatures start to wake up.
/BLOSSOM
Chapter 2: Blossom
At mid-day, the garden starts blossoming before our eyes. A color explosion, thousand of flowers and the joyful Vlisco fabrics playing around. You can feel the energy.
/SILVER SUNSET
Chapter 3: Silver Sunset
At sunset, the garden transforms into metallic tones. It’s time to calm down and enjoy the view. Fabrics are in their most majestic pose.
Credits:
Client: Vlisco
Production Co.: Pocko
Direction: Pleid St.
Art Direction: Mota, Gonzo
Animation: Gonzo, Ruye, Gabriel Morala, Mota
Butterfly Rigging and animation: Leandro Beltran
Edit and Post: Mota
Project Coordinator: Noemí Álvarez
Music: Bruma
