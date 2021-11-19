Vlisco Garden

Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Vlisco is a Dutch company that has been designing and manufacturing high-quality fabrics inspired by Africa since 1846. 
Their astonishing designs full of colors and delightful details were the inspiration for the trilogy “Garden”.
A special place where everything is possible. The fabrics are in their natural habitat, floating and interacting with the environment. We are just observers of their beauty and majestic.
/GARDEN
Chapter 1: Garden

Welcome you to discover the wonderful and secret place where Vlisco fabrics live.
The day is beginning and the creatures start to wake up. 



/BLOSSOM
Chapter 2: Blossom

At mid-day, the garden starts blossoming before our eyes. A color explosion, thousand of flowers and the joyful Vlisco fabrics playing around. You can feel the energy.
/SILVER SUNSET
Chapter 3: Silver Sunset

At sunset, the garden transforms into metallic tones. It’s time to calm down and enjoy the view. Fabrics are in their most majestic pose.
Credits:

Client: Vlisco
Production Co.: Pocko
Direction: Pleid St.
Art Direction: Mota, Gonzo
Animation: Gonzo, Ruye, Gabriel Morala, Mota
Butterfly Rigging and animation: Leandro Beltran
Edit and Post: Mota
Project Coordinator: Noemí Álvarez
Music: Bruma
3D africa CGI fabrics Fashion flower grass green Nature plants
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Pleid St. Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Ruye Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Leandro Beltran São Paulo, Brazil
    user's avatar
    Bruma FX Spain
    user's avatar
    Pocko Agency London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Gabriel Morala Madrid, Spain

