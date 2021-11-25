Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Innovation research - UNHCR INNOVATION SERVICE
· holasoyka ·
Colaboración con UNHCR Innovation Service. Ilustraciones para investigaciones sobre "La localización de la acción humanitaria" y "El uso de la innovación para transformar la salud humana y planetaria"
Artículos completos: 
Collaboration with UNHCR Innovation Service. Illustrations for research on "Localising humanitarian action" and "Using innovation to transform human and planetary health".
Full articles: 
Localising humanitarian action
Using innovation to transform human and planetary health


Primeros bocetos propuestos
Proposed sketches
