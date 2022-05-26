BLUE HERON VEGAN CHEESE
We worked with the brilliant vegan chef and plant-based cheese connoisseur Karen McAthy and her talented team at Blue Heron on a rebrand to fully express the artisanal quality, science and compassion at the heart of the
brand’s mission.
“Blue Heron was founded based on the breath of life itself — for all sentient beings to be appreciated. We hold space for them as a symbol of all that breathes life, a remembrance of lush and healthy forests, the fresh alpine mountains, of feeling true freedom, of expansiveness, kindness and community. This is the collective air, the hope which we inhale. Whether you arrived here because you passionately care about being a part of the change our earth needs, or, a desire to eat more plants, or, perhaps, a deep love for all animals or simply because you love the taste of really good cheese — we welcome you and thank-you for working together with us, for tomorrow. Eat it for the earth, eat it for the plants, eat it for the animals, eat it for pleasure.”
This is the inclusive future that Blue Heron is working towards.
Microbes are at the root of everything. They’ve existed for hundreds of millions of years as an ‘invisible’ force on this planet—small but mighty, ever-present. They are the fundamental building blocks for all life on Earth. Everywhere we look, we find them. Communities of microbes live in the soil, nurturing plant growth. They live in the ocean allowing the underwater ecosystem to thrive. And they live inside our bodies, helping us digest our food. Microbes are the unsung heroes of our planet. They are also the foundation for every cheese Blue Heron makes.
The clouds that we marvel at show us how small we are in the big scheme of things. This sense of scale humbles us and also holds reminders. The particles that we share and breathe circulate the Earth, travelling in the form of raindrops that form our clouds—the very things that strike awe in us as we gaze upward are constantly migrating, changing and shape-shifting from place to place, harmonizing the temperature of our Earth. The space we share is the air we breathe. The cloud graphic acts as a reminder that we’re all connected. Clouds carry water around our planet in the form of tiny particles. These particles sustain us and give us life. We share them with each other, with the plants and with the animals. They are a metaphor for our responsibility to protect and maintain shared resources to ensure the future is bright. Clouds give us the gift of perspective-taking.
Each cheesebox has a combination multi-level deboss/emboss. Colours on the front of the boxes communicate the key ingredients held within. The box design nods to the heritage of cheese packaging with refined typographic details and finishings. Inside the box is a gingham tray—an added layer of protection for when the cheeses are transported and merchandised in stores. The gingham is reminiscent of picnic blankets, a universally-known pattern that invites the nostalgia of community and sharing.
Blue Heron’s editorial imagery invites perspective-taking and highlights the artistry of cheesemaking. The perspective and tabletop is inspired by Salvador Dali paintings to give a surreal lens to the cheese and ingredients, inviting the viewer to perceive the cheese as not solely food but the art that it is. A cloud background is used to invite perspective-taking. Moody lighting evokes a strong sense of tradition. The textural overlay on each image allows them to feel like pieces of art, nodding to longevity and tradition. Each block of cheese is displayed as sculptural art, highlighting the craft and care that goes into every piece of cheese Blue Heron creates.
Photography, Gabriel Cabrera
Video, www.whentheyfindus.com
Designed in Vancouver, Canada by arithmetic
Client, Blue Heron