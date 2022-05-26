“Blue Heron was founded based on the breath of life itself — for all sentient beings to be appreciated. We hold space for them as a symbol of all that breathes life, a remembrance of lush and healthy forests, the fresh alpine mountains, of feeling true freedom, of expansiveness, kindness and community. This is the collective air, the hope which we inhale. Whether you arrived here because you passionately care about being a part of the change our earth needs, or, a desire to eat more plants, or, perhaps, a deep love for all animals or simply because you love the taste of really good cheese — we welcome you and thank-you for working together with us, for tomorrow. Eat it for the earth, eat it for the plants, eat it for the animals, eat it for pleasure.”



