Sirha! Brand Design





The Sirha is the largest professional event for the restaurant industry and everything that has to do with food. It is the acronym for "International Exhibition of Catering, Hotels and Food". Every two years, 210,000 professionals - including 26,000 chefs - from 132 countries come together to discover innovations, meet their colleagues and sign new contracts.





Sirha is where the major trends in the restaurant industry are made and unmade, and where decisions are made about what we will put on our plates. And Sirha is also the "Bocuses d'Or" and the "Coupe du monde de patisserie", a kind of culinary Olympic games.



