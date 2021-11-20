Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The Salt Series III
Tom Hegen
Behance.net
T H E 
S A L T
S E R I E S​ ​​​​III

abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
abstract Aerial color drone fine art fine art photography painting Photography Salt water
T H E 
S A L T
S E R I E S​ III



The production of sea salt is one of the oldest forms of human intervention in natural spaces. Sea salt comes from natural evaporation of seawater out of artificial created ponds. The color of the water indicates the salinity of the ponds. Micro-organisms change their hues as the salinity of the pond increases. The colors can vary from lighter shades of green to vibrant red. 

Once ponds are completely dried out, a layer of salt of around 25 cm in the pond is ready to harvest. After harvesting, the salt gets washed and ready for transportation.

THE SALT SERIES Part I and Part II.
Limited edition fine art prints available.

© 2021 Tom Hegen

WEBSITE    |    INSTAGRAM
The Salt Series III
140
475
23
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Tom Hegen Munich, Germany

    The Salt Series III

    140
    475
    23
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives