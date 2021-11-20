The Salt Series III

T H E
The production of sea salt is one of the oldest forms of human intervention in natural spaces. Sea salt comes from natural evaporation of seawater out of artificial created ponds. The color of the water indicates the salinity of the ponds. Micro-organisms change their hues as the salinity of the pond increases. The colors can vary from lighter shades of green to vibrant red.
Once ponds are completely dried out, a layer of salt of around 25 cm in the pond is ready to harvest. After harvesting, the salt gets washed and ready for transportation.