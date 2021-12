Béatrice Vachon's house is one of the many properties in Sainte-Marie that will come under the peak of the demolition workers following the floods of spring 2019. Torn to witness this forced separation with his childhood house, our Creative director felt that a symbolic gesture had to be made: to write on the walls of the house the names of people who have lived there and visited it for decades. Personalized typography takes up the architectural details of the columns as an ode to the house.