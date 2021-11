<Four seasons>

This series of illustrations is inspired by some flowers that have been seen before but can't be named. In spring, summer, autumn and winter, they bloom enthusiastically and wither quietly to welcome rebirth again and again.

新的系列《四季》,

灵感来源于一些以往见过,却又叫不准名字的花。春夏秋冬又一春,它们热烈盛开,悄悄凋落,迎接一次又一次的重生。