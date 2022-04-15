Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Coinbase is the easiest place to buy and sell cryptocurrency, via a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.



We collaborated with San Francisco based design studio, Moniker, to develop the motion system for the new Coinbase identity.

With Moniker's bold and refreshing rebrand, we undertook an extensive exploration phase to realise the core motion principles, before further defining a complete motion system to inform future use of the brand across all on-screen applications. 

We tied it all together in a 60 second, hyper energetic brand reel, demonstrating the capability and flexibility of the new identity system in action. And since then, we've created a wide range of motion collateral, from online tutorials right through to ad campaigns for Times Square NYC and the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Credits
Client — Coinbase
Brand Agency — Moniker
Brand Design — Moniker
Animation — Never Sit Still
Studio Director - Mike Tosetto
Creative Lead - Ben Walker
Producer - Sharon Lim, Darcy Green
Motion Design - Ben Walker, Mel Mai, Melany Webster, Jess Fogarty, Zoe Crocker


Coinbase identity system - The Global Grid.
Coinbase typography in motion.
Coinbase circular motion mechanics.
Coinbase Debit Card promotional spot.
Coinbase tutorial selected moments and mechanics.
Logo selects from the extensive R&D phase.
Testing the movement for a variety of social posts.
Motion exploration of the Global Positioning System.
