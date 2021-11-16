Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Tools
Photoshop
Lightroom
Adobe Lightroom Classic
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
The Dark Woods
Albert Dros
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/16/2021
The Dark Woods
Thick fog with less than 100 meters of visibility. This is how I love forests. It gives this unique atmosphere that you often see in scary movies. In reality, it's not scary. It's beautiful.
09.11.2021 - Mullerthal, Luxembourgh
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
The Dark Woods
154
430
32
Published:
November 14th 2021
Albert Dros
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Albert Dros
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
The Dark Woods
154
430
32
Published:
November 14th 2021
Tools
Photoshop
Lightroom
Adobe Lightroom Classic
Creative Fields
Photography
autumn
fog
forest
luxembourg
Moody
woodland
woods
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help