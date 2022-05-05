PERSONAL ILLUSTRATIONS 2022 | Part I
New selection of my most recent personal illustrations. As with all my personal works, when i find the time in between client work, i like to experiment and take my style a little bit further. That could mean something as simple as using new color pallets or even trying a new approach overall on a new illustration. The great thing about personal work is that you have the freedom to be creative in whatever way you choose. My themes are random, just whatever comes to my head and has inspired me at that specific moment. I firmly believe that personal work is a stepping stone for client work. Hope you enjoy these new illustrations.