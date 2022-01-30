Bikeshop Visual Identity

Visual identity for Norway's largest specialist shop for cyclists, Bikeshop.





The concept is based on the large selection of products. It should give association to a freedom to choose one's own path. The concept is based on this. Different paths are integrated in the logo. The roads tell us that whether you are in the city, on a country road or on a mountain trail, Bikeshop can offer you all kinds of cycling equipment. Wherever you go cycling. These roads also form the "initials" B and S which become the icon for Bikeshop.



