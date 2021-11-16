Our Metropolises

Presenting the world’s megacities in lively photographic mosaics.





This is an ongoing project of the last 10 years. Travelling the world through mosaics.

From New York to London to Moscow I am trying to provide a refreshing new perspective on famous landmarks and classic cultural monuments whose ubiquity in the media has shaped society’s preconceptions of the cities themselves.

Arranging the fragments of thousands of individual moments into one complete picture I am trying to capture the very essence of these iconic monuments.

Most of all I am trying to compose my mosaic with moments. Different seasons and times of day in a singular distillation of time and space similar to a cinematic time lapse. Contrasting moods culminate in an image charged with atmospheric intensity.







Some of these artworks are commissioned by clients, like Delta Airlines or Emirates and others are part of the Lumas or YellowKorner collection. Some others are available as puzzle by SchmidtSpiele.