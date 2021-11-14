Sheppard - Christmas Without You

With the Sheppard band, we have been cooperating for 3 years. So far, we have prepared singles and albums covers for them . This time we made a 4 minute full CGI video clip for their new song "Christmas Without You".

Sheppard is an Australian pop music family band. Those few years of cooperation translated into the full trust and freedom that the band gave us on this project. We didn't get a script or guidelines. The goal of our work was to create a clip that visually expresses the emotions of the song.

It's a very touching song that tells a story that many of us can relate to. Not everyone gets to be with their loved ones for Christmas. It can be quite an emotionally difficult time for a lot of people. The video had to tell this plot as well as the lyrics of the song.

We were responsible for the script, creation, directing and production. The challenge was to create 4 minutes of full CGI animation packed with small details in just six weeks.

Crystals became the leitmotif of the video. The pieces are telling the story, changing their form and following the pace of the sound. Sometimes showing particular shapes like faces, sometimes exploding and bursting like emotions conveyed in the lyrics.

