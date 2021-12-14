Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Kanstantsin Remez Selected Works
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Kanstantsin Remez
selected works


This book presents selected projects of Kanstantsin Remez. He works as an independent architect and an interior designer. Kanstantsin sees architecture as a language, paying attention to every detail, expressing himself through the means of shape, proportions, and textures, and building relations between them. These components may obtain their own vibration, turning architecture into poetry.


Size: 190 x 250 x 20 mm
Copies: limited edition
Pages: 200 pages
Paper: Arjowiggins Ibizenca Sand (270 gms), Munken Kristall (150 gsm)






Book Design


Kanstantsin has own signature style which he develops through the works. One of the features is a building of relations between surfaces or walls with little shifting or extruding. We transformed this feature to the key design solution adding the double-layer paper element to the book cover. Also, we tried to communicate the tactile character of the architecture materials using the Ibizenca Sand paper (from Arjowiggins) for the book cover. This paper has a rough texture of fine sand and feels like concrete.









Book Cover Options


Additionally, we reflected the variety of author works through the book cover options. The logo is always placed in the top right corner, and the double-layer paper element has different proportions and is located in one of the remaining corners of the cover with equal margins. This creates variations of book covers arranged in a strict system.









Credits


Book author: Kanstantsin Remez
Creative direction: Pavel Emelyanov
Book design: Comence design studio
Editor: Anna Beliaeva
Print production management: de20.press
Photography, video: Daniil Zherdev


www.comence.ru






    Owners

    user's avatar
    Pavel Emelyanov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Comence Studio Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Kanstantsin Remez Minsk, Belarus

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Daniil Zherdev Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation

    Kanstantsin Remez Selected Works

