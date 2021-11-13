CMQuébec

Communauté métropolitaine de Québec

Pour souligner ses 20 ans, la nouvelle image de marque porte la CMQuébec vers une promesse renouvelée d'innovation, d'expertise, d'empathie et de transparence. La promesse de Bâtir. Dans un même esprit. est apparue toujours actuelle et indispensable au sein de ce processus.



La refonte fait écho tant à son territoire prospère qu’à sa communauté vivante et inclusive.







With almost 20 years of existence, the new brand image carries the CMQuébec towards a renewed promise of innovation, expertise, empathy and transparency. The Promise to Build. Together. It has always appeared current and indispensable in this process.



The overhaul echoes both its territory and its vibrant and inclusive community.











