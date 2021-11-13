Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
abstract brochure city collage construction editorial location monogram rocks territory
CMQuébec
Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Pour souligner ses 20 ans, la nouvelle image de marque porte la CMQuébec vers une promesse renouvelée d'innovation, d'expertise, d'empathie et de transparence. La promesse de Bâtir. Dans un même esprit. est apparue toujours actuelle et indispensable au sein de ce processus.

La refonte fait écho tant à son territoire prospère qu’à sa communauté vivante et inclusive.

With almost 20 years of existence, the new brand image carries the CMQuébec towards a renewed promise of innovation, expertise, empathy and transparency. The Promise to Build. Together. It has always appeared current and indispensable in this process.

The overhaul echoes both its territory and its vibrant and inclusive community.



Logo de la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Concept du monogramme pour Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Architecture de marque de la CMQuébec
Concept graphique pour la Communauté métropolitaine de québec
Carte de visite pour la Communauté métropolitaine de Québec
Guide de marque pour la Communauté Métropolitaine de Québec
Document pour la CMQuébec
Couvertures de document pour la CMQuébec
Intérieur d'un document pour la CMQuébec
Concept visuel pour CMQuébec
Plateforme graphique réseaux sociaux
Plateforme graphique réseaux sociaux


Art Direction : Zorani Sanabria
Design: Guillaume Beaulieu, Nancy Boivin, Tommy Hachez



