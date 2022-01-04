40th GMK Festival Identity

GMK 40th Award Ceremony
We recently launched our campaign “REUNION!” created in collaboration with @GMK for their 40th Award Ceremony. GMK Award Ceremony is the most important design event of Turkey. As this years identity theme, we wanted to focus on the joy of getting together again as a community after very very long time. We created a method as the forms come together they'll turn someting colorfull and happier. From that point we divide communication materials into the 3 stages. Starting with Teasers,
we created posts that reflect the lonely souls in their house all by their selfs. Then Revealing stage started with the opening of submissions. From that point, we started seeing a few of them coming together and creating more colorfull environment. In the final stage-Right before the award ceremony, we saw all these forms in much crowded compositions with the Party hard mood.
Identity Elements
For the typography we used Obviously type family for it’s dynamic and playful nature. The typographic system is both bold & distinct but also does not takes audience’s attention from the world of characters. We used an extensive and vivid color palette to reflect the festival’s theme and the diversity of characters we created.
We also developed an icon set from the 3d forms and used them as glyphs to create a bond between the typographic system and compositions. Each shape also represent a category.
Form Explorations
We tried to come up with forms that reflects different attitudes of design. We explore different materials and different level of complexity on forms. At the end, we decided to go with simpler shapes, which creates smoother atmosphere when they are all together.
Event
We created teaser & event film for the Award Ceremony. Which is celebrating togetherness in many different forms and compositions. We also created outdoor and promotional materials based on these fun moments where they are communicating with eachother.
Credits
Concept Design:
Kaan Iscan, Hazal Özkaya, Ethem Cem
Graphic Design: Hazal Ozkaya