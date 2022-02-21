R A U N V E R A N
The observer
At the frontier of knowing
and beyond the obvious
I will be wondering
if the key to every answer is a new question
and the last answer will never come
because every answer will evolve
according to my own evolution
and perception of the reality
that is created by my mind projection
and observes my own projection from a different and seemingly separate point of view
and then interprets that perception as an external fact
