Mohawk — Paper With a Plan
For the relaunch of Mohawk’s product portfolio, we worked with the Mohawk team to strategize, organize and design a visual system that would re-center the paper specifying experience around the user. Five new collections combine papers across grades around distinct purposes, while each printed piece helps communicate through design and process why you would choose from one collection over another. The result is a campaign across mediums that creates a new, simpler access point to paper specifying—no matter your experience level.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski
Art Direction: Olivia Ward
Design: Carl-Hampus Vallin, David Weber

    Hybrid Design San Francisco, CA, USA
    Carl-Hampus Vallin San Francisco, CA, USA
    Olivia Ward San Francisco, CA, USA
    David Weber San Francisco, CA, USA

