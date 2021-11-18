Mohawk—Paper With a Plan

For the relaunch of Mohawk’s product portfolio, we worked with the Mohawk team to strategize, organize and design a visual system that would re-center the paper specifying experience around the user. Five new collections combine papers across grades around distinct purposes, while each printed piece helps communicate through design and process why you would choose from one collection over another. The result is a campaign across mediums that creates a new, simpler access point to paper specifying—no matter your experience level.