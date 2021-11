Conceived for the MMFA’s exhibition to Jean Paul Riopelle, this scholarly work includes essays and illustrations that explore the northern and Indigenous influences that permeate the work of the artist. To echo that interest, the cover is featuring black and white artworks in a profound toned blue canvas. The title in a matt varnish instills an iced finish. Artworks are sequenced in a large scaled disposition to mirror their actual sizes, a composition balanced by elegant but pure typography.