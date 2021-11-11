The team, inspired by sci-fi and all things retro, wanted to pay homage to the history of data processing while aspiring towards a clean and powerful visual identity. I decided to draw visual references from old data punch cards to create a logo mark and icon system from joined sequential rectangles, reminiscent of the recurring punch marks.





A logo mark consisting of a "M" letterform made up of connected punch marks, was paired with a bespoke logotype that borrows it's negative space from the shapes used to make the primary mark.





The aesthetic and form factor of physical punched holes and bevelled corners was a strong point of reference and carried throughout the visual identity.