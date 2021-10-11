Log In
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
Discover
Livestreams
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Tools
Lightroom
Photoshop
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
ORIGINS
elsa bleda
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/10/2021
ORIGINS
From a new body of work that I'll be releasing more from.
Extraterrestrial biology.
Twitter
/
Instagram
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
ORIGINS
99
364
8
Published:
November 9th 2021
elsa bleda
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
elsa bleda
Johannesburg, South Africa
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
ORIGINS
99
364
8
Published:
November 9th 2021
Tools
Lightroom
Photoshop
Creative Fields
Photography
alien
blue
elsa bleda
extraterrestrial
female artist
formation
Nature
rock
science fiction
Scifi
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help