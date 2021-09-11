Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Darling
Futura .
Behance.net
Darling is an online platform that sells abayas created by various designers. Based in Qatar, it positions itself as an accessible, comfortable and contemporary fashion trendy brand.

We find in the Dada movement the same rebellious energy, values and ideals as Darling. Our graphic proposal is based on elements of the movement that, combined with a minimalist approach, create a fun, bold and modern brand. Like the Dada graphics, the designs are created through the use of dynamic typefaces that allow variations in composition and size. For the Arabic texts, type Suisse Intl was used, due to its boldness and inclusion of languages.

For the colour palette we were inspired by the queen of hearts, as a (symbol/reflection?) of power and femininity.

Darling, you can't talk her out of it.

Art Direction: Futura
Photography: Futura
More info: new@byfutura.com

