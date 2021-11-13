Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
PUPAKS
Miki Nemcek
Behance.net
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait


WE ARE PUPAKS

PUPAKS are a very limited collection of handcrafted CG beings made by Obsēdant inspired by his own award-winning project "PUPA | The Larval Form" and extending it further. Let's not talk about another 10K pfp or a typical collectible project here, rather a gallery of 1/1 custom-made, unique, and beautifully ugly 3D portraits with individual souls and strong characters, never seen elsewhere. The artistic style of Pupaks is one of the most characteristic in the metaverse, deeply rooted in Miki's work. All existing Pupaks are presented below.
As one of our community members once said: " These are f*cking weird pal. "


3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait
3D cinema 4d Collection colors cryptoart nft obsedant Octane Render portrait

. P . U . P . A .

" .P.U.P.A. | The Larval Form " is a short experimental film made by Obsēdant in 2017 and the main idea behind PUPAKS. PUPA - KS, see that? ;) Pupa was a result of a lucky creative experiment pushed further into a short film, awarded by a blue badge from Bēhance and few film festival nominations. Portraits based on this 3D technique were a looming idea in Miki's head for a couple of years and came to life this year as an NFT collection. The stage when the larva transforms into a butterfly is a biological term and it's called Pupa.




PUPAKS.com  Open Sea  Discord  Twitter  Instagram
PUPAKS
43
198
1
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Miki Nemcek Prague, Czech Republic

    PUPAKS

    43
    198
    1
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives