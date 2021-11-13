WE ARE PUPAKS
PUPAKS are a very limited collection of handcrafted CG beings made by Obsēdant inspired by his own award-winning project "PUPA | The Larval Form" and extending it further. Let's not talk about another 10K pfp or a typical collectible project here, rather a gallery of 1/1 custom-made, unique, and beautifully ugly 3D portraits with individual souls and strong characters, never seen elsewhere. The artistic style of Pupaks is one of the most characteristic in the metaverse, deeply rooted in Miki's work. All existing Pupaks are presented below.
As one of our community members once said: " These are f*cking weird pal. ♥ "