GOODROOT VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING

Design Concept

集市游园会

果子和肉是一家专注于高品质食材与创意混搭的精品速冻披萨品牌,

来自世界各自的食材汇聚在市集里，用「集市」的概念比喻果子和肉品牌中食材的丰富性，以及搜罗世界各地食材的探索精神与决心。而「游乐园」的意向给予人快乐轻松的情绪，果子与肉就如园游会一般，给大家带来许多创意美味的食物同时也感受快乐。





GOODROOT is a boutique quick-freeze pizza brand with high-quality food ingredients and creativity, it has been gathering food ingredients of the world in a [bazaar], which symbolizes the diversity, exploration, and determination of GOODROOT to present everything good to eat everywhere on the earth. [Garden Party] sends happy and relaxed messages to indicate that GOODROOT is a joyful party bringing creative and delicious food to all.





