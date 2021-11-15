GOODROOT VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING

GOODROOT VISUAL IDENTITY AND PACKAGING果子和肉披萨品牌视觉与包装设计
Design Concept
集市游园会
果子和肉是一家专注于高品质食材与创意混搭的精品速冻披萨品牌,
来自世界各自的食材汇聚在市集里，用「集市」的概念比喻果子和肉品牌中食材的丰富性，以及搜罗世界各地食材的探索精神与决心。而「游乐园」的意向给予人快乐轻松的情绪，果子与肉就如园游会一般，给大家带来许多创意美味的食物同时也感受快乐。
GOODROOT is a boutique quick-freeze pizza brand with high-quality food ingredients and creativity, it has been gathering food ingredients of the world in a [bazaar], which symbolizes the diversity, exploration, and determination of GOODROOT to present everything good to eat everywhere on the earth. [Garden Party] sends happy and relaxed messages to indicate that GOODROOT is a joyful party bringing creative and delicious food to all.
Start with Michelin-level raw ingredients as crunchy, juicy and sizzling as you'd imagine from all over the world, GOODROOT build a happy ‘pizza theme park' out of it. Here, gourmet can be made from pure healthy ingredients and through simple preparation. Welcome to the wonderland of GOODROOT!
LOGO
由集市堆叠的来自世界各地的新鲜食材的物流框引发的灵感,创造属于「果子和肉」的辅助图形,在中文LOGO的字体设计中,延续了英文LOGO中的笔画细节.
由辅助图形的无限延展,我们将这个几何图形运用到包装设计、物料设计与版式设计中,形成属于果子和肉独具识别度的品牌视觉语言.
Fresh food ingredients of the world are gathered in the bazaar to form a logistical frame, which inspired the auxiliary image of GOODROOT. The font design of GOODROOT in Chinese keeps the strokes of its English LOGO.
With an infinite extension of the auxiliary image, we applied the geometric figure to the designing of package, materials, and format, hence developing a brand visual language exclusive to GOODROOT.
ILLUSRTION
在「果子和肉」的视觉系统中,我们通过有趣的插图来表达「集市园游会」的意向.拟人化的食材插图来呈现食材本身的活力.
Design & Photography
low key Design
Year 2021
OUR GRAPHICS OPEN THE DOOR FOR BRANDS TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE.