Rond - Brand identity

Rond is the bar/restaurant integrated to La Montgolfière, the social sports club located in the 10th district of Paris. A short, local and seasonal menu imagined with Gramme, served in a relaxed atmosphere, between two sports sessions. Brand Brothers created the graphic identity of the address, based on a typeface designed in the studio, exaggeratedly chunky. The typography, deliberately structured and geometric, is lost in roundness and imperfections, and serves as a basis for composing words and illustrating the ingredients of the menu. A light presence on the place but distilled with care, which is declined on t-shirts, glasses, cups and printed supports. To be discovered at 25 rue Yves Toudic, in Paris.

