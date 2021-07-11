Rond - Brand identity

_
Rond is the bar/restaurant integrated to La Montgolfière, the social sports club located in the 10th district of Paris. A short, local and seasonal menu imagined with Gramme, served in a relaxed atmosphere, between two sports sessions. Brand Brothers created the graphic identity of the address, based on a typeface designed in the studio, exaggeratedly chunky. The typography, deliberately structured and geometric, is lost in roundness and imperfections, and serves as a basis for composing words and illustrating the ingredients of the menu. A light presence on the place but distilled with care, which is declined on t-shirts, glasses, cups and printed supports. To be discovered at 25 rue Yves Toudic, in Paris.
Rond est le bar/restaurant intégré à La Montgolfière, le social sports club situé dans le 10e arrondissement de Paris. Une carte courte, locale et de saison imaginée avec Gramme, servie dans une ambiance décontractée, entre deux séances de sport. Brand Brothers a imaginé l'identité graphique de l'adresse, basée sur un caractère conçu au studio, exagérément dodu. La typographie, volontairement structurée et géométrique, se perd en rondeurs et imperfections, et sert de base pour composer des mots et illustrer les ingrédients de la carte. Une présence légère sur le lieu mais distillée avec soin, qui se décline sur des t-shirts, verres, gobelets et des supports imprimés. A découvrir au 25 rue Yves Toudic, à Paris.