FeST 2021 - Crafting Worlds

FeST is a Festival entirely dedicated to TV Series: three days of meetings, screenings and events through the eyes and voices of those who wrote, directed and performed the TV series of the moment. A great party and an immersive and engaging experience that features the biggest broadcasters and entertainment services from all over the world.

The third edition of the Festival focuses on the crafting of narrative worlds, capable of representing - directly or indirectly, through fantasy or by shaping reality - the world in which we live every day. Never like today, where we’re struggling with a a pandemic that has probably shaken forever the collective imagination, “Crafting Worlds” means also building better worlds.