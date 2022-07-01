Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
FeST 2021 - Crafting Worlds
Multiple Owners
FeST is a Festival entirely dedicated to TV Series: three days of meetings, screenings and events through the eyes and voices of those who wrote, directed and performed the TV series of the moment.  A great party and an immersive and engaging experience that features the biggest broadcasters and entertainment services from all over the world.

The third edition of the Festival focuses on the crafting of narrative worlds, capable of representing - directly or indirectly, through fantasy or by shaping reality - the world in which we live every day. Never like today, where we’re struggling with a a pandemic that has probably shaken forever the collective imagination, “Crafting Worlds” means also building better worlds.
Our homes, our neighborhoods, our cities or nations, our digital spaces and our planet are clamoring to be reinterpreted, revalued, revisited for a future based on respect, equality and equity. Crafting Worlds means starting again through imagination and actively listening to the desires and needs of the community, with an emphasis on plurality and inclusion, which has always been the DNA of FeST.



FeST 2021 - Crafting Worlds
