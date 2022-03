Digital work for Albumen print series No.17

Digital negative is converted to positive and digitally output.

—

Landscape of Silk road in the various countries of Eurasian

—

Photograph of Silk-road-journey by HashiLaboratory | Japanese photographer and researcher

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​—​​​​​​​

Let's con ne ct on Instagram , Facebook Vimeo or Twitter .