Stella Pharm Packaging

Assignment





Established in 2000, Stella Pharm is now one of Vietnam leading generics manufacturers and distribution for hospitals, pharmacies and sells all types of hundreds prescription and non-prescription drugs and consumer health care products.





The pharma market in Vietnam has grown sharply, and it is getting more and more competitive. Small, big brands and foreign brands keep entering the market; Stella needs a strong brand's presence by establishing its own identity and needs a better reflect the business and opportunities to break into global export markets.

The packaging has to help show the 12 different system product categories.

They needed to feel distinctive, modern, bold to stand out in a landscape flooded with

pharmacy stores.





