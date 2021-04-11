Russian Brand Consultancies Association. Rebranding









The Association’s old style was developed at the moment of its founding 12 years ago and referenced the simplest notions of “branding”: the key branding role of the logo in print and on various physical media. But brands today are flexible structures that exist in digital and offer a selection of units for creating new meanings and forms. We decided that the main challenge of rebranding the Association should be a shift of the old paradigm toward a contemporary understanding of brands. This is where we found the metaphor of digital inks that can combine to form any structure imaginable. They reflect the dynamism and interactivity of the digital space, full of constant movement and changing content.









