AgroParisTech - Brand design

A new logotype open to tomorrow





With a minimalist and asymmetrical style, the new symbol is at the intersection of lettering, pictogram and abstract symbol. It materializes the form of the A that was earlier hidden in the counter-form of the previous logotype. The symbol evokes an establishment, a branch, a growing stem and a springboard. It has a dynamic momentum that expresses AgroParisTech's desire to meet the technological, ethical and ecological challenges of life. It is a symbol that is open in its design and in its positioning.



