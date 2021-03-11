Various illustrations 2021

Winter garden
Inspired by the Botanical garden of Latvian university in winter.
Two grey horses
Loosely based on a Latvian folk song with the same name.
Evening bulls, morning bulls
My favorite swimming and walking place by the Baltic sea is called "Rītabuļļi", which means "Morning bulls"'. Guess what's the name of the place next to it? :)
Kokle players
Another piece depicting traditional Latvian stringed instrument, kokle.
Childhood memories
My most sweetest childhood memories are all about the summers I've spend by the sea.
Birds are coming back
Despite the warm colors, this illustration is about the early April and my almost daily bike rides back in 2020, when we all were in a very beginning of the Covid madness.
Sleeping moon
Warm sea
Baltic sea (even the Gulf of Riga) is obviously not the warmest sea in the world. However, this summer was so hot that it gave us a rare chance to swim a lot without freezing our legs off.
Cozy February
This illustration is dedicated to one of the cats living in Abgunste manor. There are 10 cats and absolutely stunning interiors, where you can stay as a tourist.