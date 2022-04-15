Production credits:

The 14 piece collection was produced by Emanuel Gat Dance and Chaillot – Theatre National de la Danse, Paris for a new movement/fashion film by Emanuel Gat and Thomas Bradley.







Shoot credits:



Emanuel Gat Dance

Artistic Director: Emanuel Gat

Company Manager: Marjorie Carré

Tour and production manager: Antonia Auday

Photographers: Emanuel Gat and Julia Gat

Shoe design / production: Oldrich Voyta

Shoe material: Fillamentum Industrial

Hair Lead stylist: Séréna Galati

Hair stylist: Manon Maudous

Make up: Make Up Forever Academy Forever Academy (Boulogne-Billancourt,

France)





Models:



Thomas Bradley

Eddie Oroyan

Karolina Szymura

Gilad Jerusalmy

Ichiro Sugae

Michael Loehr

Robert Bridger

Sara Wilhemsson

Jin Young Won

Rindra Rasoaveloson

Emma Mouton

Milena Twiehaus

Eglantine Bart









