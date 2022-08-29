AK Alüminyum Brand Identity
CASE
AK Alüminyum is a tech-driven business-to-business trading company specialised in import-export of aluminium products manufactured in Turkey and distributed worldwide.
AK’s identity was inspired by the combination of pure and clear shapes from the manufacturing techniques and the aluminium, their main product. The result is a typographically led direction that revolves around a bespoke serif typeface, a custom-designed word mark and a bright spot color that is implemented across the brand representing the innovative spirit of the company.