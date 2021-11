Monsieur Gustav | lg2

Giving a friendly, everyday face to fine cheese

For some, fine cheeses are synonymous with enjoyment and sophistication. In recent years, a whole new base of consumers has discovered the category, driving sales up across the country. For dairy cooperative Agropur, a major player in the fine cheese category, it was the perfect opportunity to rethink its product ecosystem. lg2’s expertise was tapped to create a portfolio strategy and a brand-new, original identity that would reflect this distinctive family of products.